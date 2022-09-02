Biz / Finance

Beijing bourse sees 110 listed firms with market value close to US$29b

Xinhua
  14:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-02       0
A total of 110 companies have been listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange as of Friday, with a combined market value of nearly 200 billion yuan (US$29 billion).
Xinhua
  14:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-02       0

A total of 110 companies have been listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange as of Friday, with a combined market value of nearly 200 billion yuan (US$29 billion).

Established in November 2021, the Beijing Stock Exchange has become an accelerator, turbo-charging the growth of innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

At present, SMEs account for 77 percent of the 110 listed companies, and private enterprises account for 90 percent.

"SMEs and private enterprises are important forces for stabilizing economic growth and employment. The establishment of the Beijing bourse is of far-reaching significance for enhancing the ability of the capital markets to serve these companies," said Tian Lihui, a professor of finance at Nankai University.

The bourse has raised over 23.5 billion yuan through initial public offerings, which averages 210 million yuan for each firm.

For the next step, the Beijing bourse will implement a diversified trading mechanism, encourage all types of investors to enter the market, improve its product system and strive to prevent financial risks, a person in charge of the bourse said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     