Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of August

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
  13:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0

The balance of loans in Shanghai stood at 10.08 trillion yuan (US$1.45 trillion) at the end of August, up 9.7 percent from the same period of last year, official data showed.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 9.37 trillion yuan at the end of August, up 11.4 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at US$103.3 billion at the end of last month, down 13.7 percent year on year.

At the end of August, the balance of Shanghai's deposits stood at 19.12 trillion yuan, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
