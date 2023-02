Sweden's central bank announced another hefty rate hike on Thursday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

"Monetary policy needs to be tightened to bring down inflation," the bank said, warning that a further increase was to be expected in the coming months after raising the rate by a half-percentage-point to three percent.