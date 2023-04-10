Registration-based IPOs adopted on main boards of Shanghai, Shenzhen bourses

The first batch of registration-based initial public offerings (IPOs) of 10 enterprises were adopted on Monday on the main boards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The first batch of registration-based initial public offerings (IPOs) of 10 enterprises were adopted on Monday on the main boards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, a landmark of the country's capital market reform.

The move signifies that China has applied the registration-based IPO system across the board, providing solid institutional support for accelerating the building of a standardized, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market.

The registration-based IPO reform, initiated in 2018, was first adopted by the science and technology innovation board in 2019, and was broadened to startup board ChiNext in 2020 and the Beijing Stock Exchange in 2021.