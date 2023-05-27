﻿
Biz / Finance

China greenlights establishment of Morgan Stanley's futures company

Xinhua
  09:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-27       0
The move came as China has stepped up efforts to expand the opening-up of its futures market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
Xinhua
  09:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-27       0

China has approved the establishment of Morgan Stanley's futures company in Beijing, said the country's securities regulator Friday.

The move came as China has stepped up efforts to expand the opening-up of its futures market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

China will support eligible overseas institutions to invest in domestic futures companies and continue to improve its futures market to serve the high-quality development of its real economy, the regulator said.

China's futures market has maintained steady operation in 2022, with the trading volume of its commodity futures and options accounting for 72.3 percent of the global total, said the China Futures Association.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     