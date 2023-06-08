﻿
China to further strengthen financial oversight: official

Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
China will continue to strengthen modern financial oversight and eliminate regulatory gaps to forestall financial risks, Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, said Thursday.

Noting that strengthening and improving modern financial oversight is an important task in the country's financial sector, Li said at the 14th Lujiazui Forum that the country will resolutely eliminate regulatory gaps and blind spots.

The country will strive to make financial oversight more forward-looking, precise, effective and coordinated, Li said, pledging to enhance the coordination between the central and local administrators, rectify financial irregularities, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers.

Stressing that preventing and defusing financial risks is the eternal theme of financial work, Li said that the country will forestall financial risks, strengthen financial oversight and enhance risk disposal measures.

"China's financial industry is operating smoothly on the whole, with risks generally controllable. The country is full qualified, confident and capable of firmly maintaining the bottom line of no systemic financial risk," he said.

Efforts will be made to increase financial support for new types of consumption and service consumption, foreign trade, scientific and technological self-reliance, advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, Li said.

The country will also continue to promote high-level opening-up in the financial sector, and build a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, Li said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Lujiazui
Special Reports
