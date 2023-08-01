Global gold demand buoyed by strong central bank buying in H1

Total gold demand, inclusive of over-the-counter and stock flows, in the first half of the year amounted to 2,460 tons, 5 percent higher than the same period last year.

Total gold demand, inclusive of over-the-counter and stock flows, in the first half of the year amounted to 2,460 tons, 5 percent higher than the same period last year, a report confirmed on Tuesday.

The report by the World Gold Council (WGC) highlighted that gold benefited from record central bank buying, healthy investment markets and resilient jewelry demand.

Central banks continued to accumulate gold, with purchases in the period reaching a record 387 tons, according to the WGC.

Partly driven by a rebound in Chinese demand, global jewelry consumption remained resilient in the face of high prices, recording a total of 951 tons in the first half of the year, said the council.

Mine production is estimated to have reached a record for the first half of the year at 1,781 tons, the council said.