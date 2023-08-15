﻿
US dollar rises on higher treasury yields

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.34 percent to 103.1898 in late trading, hitting its highest level in more than a month.
The US dollar rose on Monday, as higher US treasury yields boosted the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.34 percent to 103.1898 in late trading, hitting its highest level in more than a month.

Analysts said investors bought the dollar as shelter from concerns about the health of the global economy. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields closed to 4.20 percent on Monday, a level not seen since November 2022, boosting the dollar.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.0904 US dollars from 1.0950 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2675 US dollars from 1.2696 dollars in the previous session.

Traders braced for possible Japanese government intervention after the yen hit its lowest level on Monday since November. The US dollar bought 145.5120 Japanese yen, higher than 144.9670 Japanese yen of the previous session.

"Lack of verbal intervention so far suggests that the patience level of Japanese authorities may have gone up after the latest tweak to monetary policy and the disinflation trends in the United States," said Charu Chanana, a market strategist at Saxo Markets.

The US dollar increased to 0.8790 Swiss francs from 0.8763 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.3469 Canadian dollars from 1.3449 Canadian dollars. The US dollar fell to 10.8109 Swedish krona from 10.8314 Swedish krona.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
