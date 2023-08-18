﻿
Biz / Finance

China's bourses to lower stock transaction fees from August 28

Xinhua
  18:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
China's three stock exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing will cut the handling fees in stocks trading from August 28 to spur the market.
Xinhua
  18:52 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0

China's three stock exchanges in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing will cut the handling fees in stocks trading from August 28 to spur the market, the securities watchdog said on Friday.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses will axe the handling fees in A-share and B-share securities trading by 30 percent, or from 0.00487 percent of the trading value to 0.00341 percent, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

After a 50 percent cut in such fees in December 2022, the Beijing Stock Exchange will lower this fees by another 50 percent from 0.025 percent to 0.0125 percent.

The watchdog said it will further encourage cuts in brokerage commissions to reduce investors' costs in trading.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     