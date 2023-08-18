China's finance ministry publishes guidelines on tax incentives for small businesses
20:48 UTC+8, 2023-08-18 0
China's finance ministry on Friday published guidelines on tax incentives to support the development of small and micro firms, as well as individual businesses.
Eligible firms will have their value-added tax deducted or exempted, according to a statement from the ministry.
Source: Reuters Editor: Zhu Qing
