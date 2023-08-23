Chinese yuan weakens last week to 97.19 points

The Chinese yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, decreased 0.28 points from the previous week to 97.19, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan's value with the value of 24 currencies, including the US dollar, the euro, and the Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index measuring the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket edge down 0.14 points from the previous week to 101.63.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket fell 0.41 points week on week to 92.08.