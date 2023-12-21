China's non-financial ODI up 18.4% in first 11 months

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 18.4 percent year on year to 814.54 billion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

In US dollar terms, the ODI stood at 115.68 billion dollars in the period, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The non-financial ODI in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative came in at 201.17 billion yuan during the January-November period, up 26.8 percent year on year.

The turnover of contracted projects overseas grew 6.9 percent year on year to 955.22 billion yuan, the ministry said.