Biz / Finance

China allocates 2nd batch of funds raised by 1-trln-yuan additional gov't bonds

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0
China has allocated the second batch of funds raised by the issuance of an additional 1-trillion-yuan (US$140.94 billion) of government bonds for flood control and other projects.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0

China has allocated the second batch of funds raised by the issuance of an additional 1-trillion-yuan (US$140.94 billion) of government bonds for flood control and other projects.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, said Saturday that the second batch of funds raised by the additional government bonds involves over 560 billion yuan for 9,600 projects.

The first two batches of funds totaled more than 800 billion yuan, according to the NDRC. It said most of the funds raised by the additional 1-trillion-yuan government bonds had been allocated to specific projects so far.

The projects financed by the second batch of funds include backbone flood-control projects mainly in the Haihe River, Songhua River basins and other regions in northern China, irrigation facilities, soil-erosion management projects, upgrading of urban rainwater drainage systems, among others.

The NDRC said that it will work with other departments to accelerate the progress of the projects.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     