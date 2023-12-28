Biz / Finance

External financial assets of China's banking sector exceed 1.4 trln USD

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
External financial assets of China's banking sector reached nearly 1.48 trillion US dollars at the end of September, official data showed on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0

External financial assets of China's banking sector reached nearly 1.48 trillion US dollars at the end of September, official data showed on Thursday.

The banking sector's external financial liabilities stood at nearly 1.3 trillion dollars at the end of September, resulting in 178.6 billion dollars of net external assets, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Among the external financial assets, deposit and loan assets reached about 927.1 billion dollars, accounting for 63 percent of the total, and bond assets stood at 336.5 billion dollars, accounting for 23 percent of the total.

Among the external liabilities, deposit and loan liabilities were 735.2 billion dollars or 57 percent of the total, while equity and other liabilities were 339.5 billion dollars or 26 percent of the total.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     