External financial assets of China's banking sector exceed 1.4 trln USD

External financial assets of China's banking sector reached nearly 1.48 trillion US dollars at the end of September, official data showed on Thursday.

The banking sector's external financial liabilities stood at nearly 1.3 trillion dollars at the end of September, resulting in 178.6 billion dollars of net external assets, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Among the external financial assets, deposit and loan assets reached about 927.1 billion dollars, accounting for 63 percent of the total, and bond assets stood at 336.5 billion dollars, accounting for 23 percent of the total.

Among the external liabilities, deposit and loan liabilities were 735.2 billion dollars or 57 percent of the total, while equity and other liabilities were 339.5 billion dollars or 26 percent of the total.