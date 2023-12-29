Biz / Finance

Selection of 2023 Shanghai Financiers begins

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  14:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-29
To go with the development of the financial industry, the competition expanded to include private equity, state-owned asset management, and financial information sectors.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  14:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0

The selection of 2023 Shanghai Financiers has kicked off with votes collected from industry heavyweights, the media, and the public.

To go with the development of the financial industry, this year's competition expanded to have candidates from private equity, state-owned asset management, and financial information sectors, along with the traditional fields of financial infrastructure, exchanges, banks, securities, funds, futures, and leasing firms.

More candidates also have overseas working experiences or are dedicated to the "Belt and Road" initiative, the construction of free trade zones, or cross-border financial services.

The winners are expected to be unveiled at the start of 2024.

The competition was organized by Xinhua news agency, Shanghai Securities News, and China Business News under the guidance of the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau, the Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China, the Shanghai Bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the Shanghai Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Shanghai boasted 1,736 licensed financial institutions by the end of last year, including 539 foreign-funded financial institutions, accounting for nearly one-third of the Chinese mainland's total.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
