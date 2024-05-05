Lock-up shares worth about 66.4 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Lock-up shares worth approximately 66.4 billion yuan (US$9.34 billion) will be available for trading on China's bourses next week.

Nearly 7.5 billion lock-up shares will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on closing prices on April 30, the previous trading day.

China's stock market rules stipulate that major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.