Shanghai-listed firms report steady revenue growth in 2023

Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2024-05-05       0
Firms listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange reported steady growth in operating revenue in 2023 as economic performance further improved.
Firms listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange reported steady growth in operating revenue in 2023 as economic performance further improved, data from the bourse showed.

As of April 30, firms listed on the bourse's main board and the science and technology innovation board have all disclosed their annual reports for 2023.

The combined operating revenue of firms listed on the bourse's main board went up 0.7 percent year on year to 50.45 trillion yuan (US$7.1 trillion), according to the SSE. Total net profits of these firms edged down 1.2 percent to 4.22 trillion yuan last year.

Of all the firms listed on the main board, over 80 percent, or 1,422 firms, reported profitability, with 166 companies registering a year-on-year net profit growth of over 50 percent.

The data also showed that the 571 companies listed on the STAR market raked in about 1.4 trillion yuan in operating revenue in 2023, increasing 4.7 percent from a year ago.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
