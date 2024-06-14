﻿
China issues 50-year special treasury bonds worth 35 bln yuan

Xinhua
  23:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-14
China on Friday issued another batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds with a total value of 35 billion yuan (US$4.92 billion).
Xinhua
  Xinhua
  23:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-14

China on Friday issued another batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds with a total value of 35 billion yuan (US$4.92 billion).

The 50-year ultra-long special treasury bonds, the first of its kind this year, were issued at the Beijing Stock Exchange with a nominal interest rate of 2.53 percent.

Previously, four batches of ultra-long special treasury bonds have been issued since May, with a combined value of 160 billion yuan.

A total of 22 batches of ultra-long special treasury bonds will be issued this year, with the last batch expected to be completed by mid-November, according to a plan of the Ministry of Finance.

The issuance of the 50-year ultra-long special treasury bonds can provide stable financial support for the implementation of major national strategies in the long term, and it is of great significance in improving bond supply, and promoting the balance of supply and demand in the bond market, said He Daixin with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Ultra-long special treasury bonds typically refer to those with a tenure of more than 10 years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
