China's FDI inflow reaches US$57.94 billion in first five months
21:56 UTC+8, 2024-06-21 0
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 412.5 billion yuan (US$57.94 billion) in the first five months of 2024, data from the country's commerce ministry showed Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
