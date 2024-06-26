﻿
Biz / Finance

Japanese yen falls past 160 against USD for 1st time since recent intervention

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
The Japanese yen fell past 160 against the US dollar on Wednesday for the first time since late April, fueling expectations of another possible yen-buying intervention.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0

The Japanese yen fell past 160 against the US dollar on Wednesday for the first time since late April, fueling expectations of another possible yen-buying intervention.

The US dollar traded at 160.05 yen at one point during the day, marking the Japanese currency's weakest level since April 29, on buying amid expectations the interest rate differential between Japan and the United States will remain wide.

On April 29 when the US currency briefly climbed to 160.24 yen, its highest level in 34 years, the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan apparently stepped into the market and spent some 9.8 trillion yen (US$61.64 billion) to prop up the currency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     