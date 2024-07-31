﻿
Biz / Finance

Bank of Japan hikes policy rate, reduces bond purchases

Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
The Bank of Japan announced the decision to raise interest rates and cut back on government bond purchases, seen as a big step taken to shift its monetary easing policy.
Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
Bank of Japan hikes policy rate, reduces bond purchases
Reuters

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after its policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan July 31.

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday announced the decision to raise interest rates and cut back on government bond purchases, seen as a big step taken to shift its monetary easing policy.

The BOJ has decided to raise its policy rate to 0.25 percent from the previous range of zero to 0.1 percent, which was set when the BOJ ended its negative interest rate policy in March.

The second policy rate hike this year, which was announced after a two-day monetary policy meeting, marked the first "additional rate hike" since February 2007, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japanese central bank also decided to halve its monthly government bond purchases to 3 trillion yen (US$20 billion) from around 6 trillion yen by March 2026, in a further shift toward policy normalization on the backdrop of a weakening yen.

The Japanese yen briefly jumped to the 150 level against the US dollar shortly after the announcement in the forex market during the day, hitting its highest level in over four months.

In its statement on Wednesday, the BOJ emphasized the necessity of adjusting the level of monetary easing to achieve a sustainable and stable 2-percent inflation target.

Should the economy and prices develop as anticipated, the bank intends to continue increasing the policy rate and modifying the degree of monetary easing, it added.

Following the rate hike, short-term interest rates are expected to climb to around 0.3 percent, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. The move will affect household savings, mortgage rates, and corporate borrowing costs, local analysts pointed out.

At a press conference on Wednesday, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted the impact of the yen's depreciation on import prices, calling for attention to the risk of price hikes.

Regarding the reduction in government bond purchases, Ueda explained that while the long-term interest rate effects will be slightly diminished, the anticipated decline in the outstanding balance of government bonds by 7 to 8 percent over the next two years should mitigate significant upward pressure on rates.

In its July outlook report, the BOJ maintained its forecast that the consumer price index, excluding fresh food, will sustain a growth rate of approximately 2 percent through fiscal 2026.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     