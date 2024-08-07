﻿
Biz / Finance

China's foreign exchange reserves up 1.06% in July

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2564 trillion US dollars as of the end of July, up by 34 billion dollars, or 1.06 percent compared to the end of June.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0

China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2564 trillion US dollars as of the end of July, up by 34 billion dollars, or 1.06 percent compared to the end of June, latest data showed.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that the US dollar index declined last month, while global financial asset prices generally increased influenced by factors like the macroeconomic data, monetary policies and expectations in major economies.

"Due to the combined effects of factors such as currency translation and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves increased in July," the statement said.

It added that China's economic operation is generally stable and has made steady progress, which will help sustain the stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves in the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     