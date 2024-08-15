﻿
Biz / Finance

Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds see net increase of 20 bln USD in July

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
The net increase in foreign holdings of domestic bonds stood at US$20 billion in July, soaring 1.4 times from the previous month.
Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0

The net increase in foreign holdings of domestic bonds stood at US$20 billion in July, soaring 1.4 times from the previous month, data from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Thursday.

Foreign investors were still highly motivated to allocate RMB assets as cross-border capital flow improved in July, it said.

China's foreign trade also continued to grow rapidly during the period, enabling a 48 percent month-on-month rise in net cross-border capital inflow under trade in goods, the highest level ever recorded in the same period, a SAFE official said.

With the improvement of the internal and external environment, the positive factors for the smooth operation of cross-border capital flows in China will further increase, said the official.

The SAFE data also showed that China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement deficit of 388.8 billion yuan (US$54.5 billion) in July.

In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks stood at around 1.32 trillion yuan, while sales reached about 1.71 trillion yuan, the data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     