﻿
Biz / Finance

China's non-financial ODI up 16.2% in first 7 months

Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
China's non-financial outbound direct investment increased 16.2 percent year on year to 83.55 billion US dollars in the first seven months of the year.
Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0

China reported steady growth in overseas investment in the first seven months of 2024, official data showed on Thursday.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment increased 16.2 percent year on year to 83.55 billion US dollars in the first seven months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

That growth rate was lower than the 16.6 percent increase recorded in the first half of 2024.

During the first seven months, cooperation under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative framework gained steam as ODI in countries participating in the BRI surged 7.7 percent year on year to 17.94 billion US dollars.

The turnover of contracted overseas projects amounted to 86.28 billion US dollars, an increase of 6.6 percent, and the value of new contracts surged 25 percent to 133.95 billion US dollars.

To facilitate Chinese investment in foreign countries and regions, a regulation on the contracting of overseas projects was issued by the ministry and took effect on July 1 this year. It is expected to streamline procedures for relevant businesses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     