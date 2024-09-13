China's yuan loans grow by US$2 trillion in first 8 months
China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 14.43 trillion yuan (US$2 trillion) in the first eight months of the year, central bank data showed on Friday.
The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 6.3 percent year on year to 305.05 trillion yuan at the end of August.
