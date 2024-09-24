China to cut reserve requirement ratio in near future: central bank governor
China will cut the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points in the near future, providing about 1 trillion yuan (US$141.78 billion) in long-term liquidity to the financial market, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
