Biz / Finance

China to create new monetary policy tools to support stock market: official

Xinhua
  10:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
The Chinese central bank will create new monetary policy tools to support the stable development of the stock market, the central bank governor said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  10:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0

The Chinese central bank will create new monetary policy tools to support the stable development of the stock market, the central bank governor said Tuesday.

The central bank will establish a swap program for securities, funds and insurance companies to obtain liquidity from the central bank through asset collateralization, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, told a press conference.

The program will significantly enhance the companies' ability to acquire funds and increase their stock holdings, Pan said.

The central bank will also create a special relending facility to guide banks to provide loans to listed companies and their major shareholders for buybacks and increasing shareholdings, Pan said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     