China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surges over 5% Monday
12:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-30 0
China's major stock indices surged in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 5.7 percent to 3,263.59 points at midday.
The Shenzhen Component Index soared 8.28 percent to 10,302.56 points at midday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
