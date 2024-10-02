Hong Kong Hang Seng Index soars over 6 pct

Hong Kong stocks surged for the sixth straight trading day, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index surging more than 6 percent in morning trading to reach more than 22,000 points, the highest since February 2023.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index, representing 30 largest technology companies listed in the stock market, soared more than 9 percent.

The rally was fueled by a package of stimulus measures announced earlier by China's financial regulators. China's central bank, top securities regulator and financial regulator have announced a raft of monetary stimulus, property market support and capital market strengthening measures to support the country's high-quality economic development.