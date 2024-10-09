Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 6.62 percent to 3,258.86 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 8.15 percent lower at 10,557.81 points.

The combined turnover of China's Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses reached 2.94 trillion yuan (US$416.62 billion) on Wednesday, down from 3.45 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Shares related to games, batteries and medical services suffered major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 10.59 percent to close at 2,280.1 points.