China's central bank launches swap facility to boost capital market development
China's central bank announced Thursday that it has decided to set up Securities, Funds and Insurance companies Swap Facility (SFISF), with an initial scale of 500 billion yuan (US$71 billion) for "the healthy and stable development of the capital market."
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
