Chinese shares close mixed Thursday

Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.32 percent to 3,301.93 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.82 percent lower at 10,471.08 points.

The combined turnover of China's Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses reached 2.14 trillion yuan (US$302.5 billion), down from 2.94 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Shares related to coal and banking sectors led the gains, while the semiconductor and property sectors suffered major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.95 percent to close at 2,212.91 points Thursday.