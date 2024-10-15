Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.53 percent to 3,201.29 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.53 percent lower at 10,066.52 points.

The combined turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses reached 1.63 trillion yuan (US$230.8 billion), roughly flat with that of the previous trading day.

Stocks in Internet e-commerce and gaming sectors led the gains, while those related to oil and gas extraction and securities suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 3.22 percent to close at 2,085.99 points Tuesday.