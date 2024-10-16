﻿
Biz / Finance

Hong Kong to build int'l gold trading center

Xinhua
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0
Hong Kong will take advantage of its strength in gold import and export to build itself into an international gold trading center.
Xinhua
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0

Hong Kong will take advantage of its strength in gold import and export to build itself into an international gold trading center, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said while delivering his third policy address Wednesday.

Noting that Hong Kong ranks among the world's largest import and export markets for gold by volume, Lee said that the current complexity in geopolitics underscores Hong Kong's edge in security and stability, and hence an attractive location for investors for gold storage, spurring relevant activities such as gold trading, settlement, and delivery.

"This will spur development of the related industry chain, ranging from investment transactions, derivatives, insurance, storage, to trading and logistic services," Lee said.

The HKSAR government will promote the development of world-class gold storage facilities, facilitating the storage and delivery of spot gold by users and investors in Hong Kong, and driving demand for related services such as collateral and loan businesses, opening up new growth areas of the financial sector, Lee said.

The financial services and the treasury bureau of the HKSAR government will set up a working group to take forward the establishment of the international gold trading center, Lee said, adding that this will include, among other things, strengthening the trading mechanism and regulatory framework, promoting application of cutting-edge financial technology, and actively exploring with the mainland authorities on the inclusion of gold-related products in the mutual market access program.

The international gold trading center was part of the measures Lee announced Wednesday to strengthen Hong Kong's status as a global financial center. Among other measures, Hong Kong will deepen mutual market access and enrich offshore renminbi (RMB) business to reinforce its status as the world's largest offshore renminbi business hub.

Hong Kong will strive to provide more RMB-denominated investment product, including seeking support from the Ministry of Finance for boosting the size and frequency of issuing RMB sovereign bonds, and launching offshore RMB sovereign bond futures as soon as possible, Lee said.

It will also actively liaise with the mainland authorities to expand the bond connect as appropriate, Lee said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     