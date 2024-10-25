﻿
Biz / Finance

China's forex market transactions total 24.84 trln yuan in September

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
China's foreign exchange market recorded transactions totaling 24.84 trillion yuan (US$3.51 trillion) in September, official data showed on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0

China's foreign exchange market recorded transactions totaling 24.84 trillion yuan (US$3.51 trillion) in September, official data showed on Friday.

The transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.93 trillion yuan last month, and that of the interbank market came in at 20.9 trillion yuan, according to the data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 9.59 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 15.25 trillion yuan.

The country's foreign exchange market transaction volume totaled 215.17 trillion yuan in the first nine months of the year, the data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     