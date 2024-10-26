Biz / Finance

China's fiscal revenue down 2.2 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0
China's fiscal revenue dipped 2.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.
Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0

China's fiscal revenue dipped 2.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

A breakdown of the data shows that the country's tax revenue decreased 5.3 percent from the year prior, while its non-tax revenue increased 13.5 percent.

During the first nine months of the year, the central government collected 7.17 trillion yuan (US$1.01 trillion) in fiscal revenue, down 5.5 percent year on year, while local governments collected 9.13 trillion yuan, up 0.6 percent, according to the ministry.

The country's fiscal expenditure expanded 2 percent year on year during the January-September period.

The central government's fiscal expenditure rose 8.4 percent year on year, compared to a 1 percent increase in expenditure by local governments, according to the data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     