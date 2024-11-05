Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.32 percent to 3,386.99 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.22 percent higher at 11,006.94 points.

The combined turnover of the two markets exceeded 2.3 trillion yuan (US$324 billion), up from 1.69 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Over 5,000 shares reported gains, led by stocks in sectors of aerospace, software development and insurance.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 4.75 percent to close at 2,289.84 points Tuesday.