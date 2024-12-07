﻿
China's foreign exchange reserves up to US$3.2659 trillion

Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2659 trillion US dollars at the end of November, up by 4.8 billion dollars, or 0.15 percent, from the end of October, official data showed Saturday.

According to a statement from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, both the US dollar index and global financial asset prices climbed last month, affected by the monetary policies of major economies, market expectations, and macroeconomic data.

Due to the combined effects of factors such as currency translation and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves expanded last month, according to the statement.

The country's economic recovery is picking up momentum and market confidence is improving, and these factors are conducive to maintaining the stable scale of the country's foreign exchange reserves, the administration said.

According to data released Saturday by the People's Bank of China, the country's gold reserves increased to 72.96 million ounces at the end of November, up from 72.8 million ounces a month ago.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
