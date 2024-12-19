China's non-financial ODI up 11.2% in first 11 months

China's non-financial outbound direct investment increased 11.2 percent year on year to US$128.63 billion in the first 11 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

Chinese companies' non-financial ODI in Belt and Road partner countries expanded 5.1 percent from the previous year to total US$30.17 billion for January to November.

During the period, the turnover of overseas projects contracted by Chinese companies amounted to US$140.23 billion, an increase of 3.4 percent, and the value of new contracts climbed 11.9 percent to US$198.79 billion.

The turnover of contracted overseas projects undertaken by Chinese companies in Belt and Road partner countries was US$116.14 billion during the period, up 2.5 percent year on year, while the value of new contracts signed by Chinese companies in these countries totaled US$167.95 billion, up 11.8 percent, according to the data.