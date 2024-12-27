﻿
Biz / Finance

China issues local gov't bonds worth 4.67 trillion yuan in January-November

China's local governments issued new bonds worth 4.67 trillion yuan (US$650 billion) in the first 11 months of this year.
China's local governments issued new bonds worth 4.67 trillion yuan (US$650 billion) in the first 11 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Of the total, special bond issuance came in at nearly 4 trillion yuan, while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 676.3 billion yuan.

During the January-November period, local government bonds were issued with an average term of 13.9 years and an average interest rate of 2.31 percent.

In November alone, new local government bond issuance totaled 105.1 billion yuan.

At the end of November, China's outstanding local government debts stood at 46.5 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
