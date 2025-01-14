China's cross-border receipts, payments by non-banking sectors hit record high
17:14 UTC+8, 2025-01-14 0
China's cross-border receipts and payments by non-banking sectors hit a record high in 2024, an official with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Tuesday.
The cross-border receipts and payments by non-banking sectors increased by 14.6 percent year on year to 14.3 trillion US dollars last year, Li Bin, deputy head of the SAFE, told a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
