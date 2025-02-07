﻿
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to US$3.209 trln

  17:26 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.209 trillion US dollars at the end of January, up by 6.7 billion dollars, or 0.21 percent, compared to the end of December last year.
China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.209 trillion US dollars at the end of January, up by 6.7 billion dollars, or 0.21 percent, compared to the end of December last year, official data showed Friday.

The US dollar index fell while global financial asset prices climbed last month, driven by macroeconomic data from major economies as well as monetary policies and expectations of key central banks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose in January due to the combined effects of factors such as currency translation and changes in asset prices, according to the statement.

The fundamental conditions and long-term trends underpinning China's economic growth remain strong. These factors will continue to support the stability of China's foreign exchange reserves, the administration said.

