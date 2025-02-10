China Development Bank issues 1.53 trln yuan in infrastructure loans

China Development Bank issued 1.53 trillion yuan (US$213.37 billion) in infrastructure loans across the country in 2024, the bank said on Monday.

The loans were granted for major infrastructure areas such as industrial upgrading, urban development and national security, the bank noted.

Last year, China Development Bank strengthened its support for medium and long-term financing, and helped advance the implementation of the 102 key projects listed in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

It also supported projects to implement major national strategies and build security capacities in key areas, as well as the implementation of large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs.

The bank has also been actively supporting the construction of information infrastructure, integrated infrastructure and innovation infrastructure, all of which have broad application potential, strong enabling capabilities and significant driving effects. Enditem