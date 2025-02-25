Biz / Finance

China conducts 300-bln-yuan MLF operation to sustain banking liquidity

Xinhua
  12:44 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
China's central bank conducted a 300-billion-yuan (US$41.83 billion) medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain ample liquidity in the country's banking system.
Xinhua
  12:44 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0

China's central bank on Tuesday conducted a 300-billion-yuan (US$41.83 billion) medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain ample liquidity in the country's banking system.

The MLF operation features a one-year maturity period and an interest rate of 2 percent, unchanged from the rate of the previous operation conducted last month, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China.

After the latest operation, the outstanding MLF balance stood at 4.09 trillion yuan.

Tuesday's operation was a scaled-down rollover, as a total of 500 billion yuan of MLF will mature this month.

The central bank conducted 1.7 trillion yuan of outright reverse repos in January, which was equivalent to releasing a degree of medium-term liquidity in advance, said Wang Qing, chief macro analyst at Golden Credit Rating.

At present, medium-term liquidity in the market is kept abundant to support banks in increasing credit supply, facilitate government bond issuance, and stabilize market expectations, the analyst noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     