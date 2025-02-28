China's foreign exchange market transactions total US$3.11 trln in January

The Chinese foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth 22.34 trillion yuan (US$3.11 trillion) in January, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.

The data showed that the transaction volume of the client market was 4.03 trillion yuan and that of the interbank market was 18.31 trillion yuan.

In terms of products, the spot market's cumulative transaction volume was 7.94 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 14.4 trillion yuan, according to the data.