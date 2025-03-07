﻿
Biz / Finance

China's foreign exchange reserves rise to US$3.23 trln

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves reached nearly US$3.23 trillion at the end of February, up by 18.2 billion dollars, or 0.57 percent, compared to the end of January.
Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0

China's foreign exchange reserves reached nearly US$3.23 trillion at the end of February, up by 18.2 billion dollars, or 0.57 percent, compared to the end of January, official data showed Friday.

The US dollar index fell last month, and global financial asset prices were mixed, influenced by macroeconomic policies and data from major economies as well as monetary policies and expectations of key central banks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

China's foreign exchange reserves increased in February due to a combination of factors, including currency translation and changes in asset prices, according to the statement.

The country's economy has a solid foundation, enjoys multiple advantages, and exhibits strong resilience and great potential, all of which have contributed to the general stability of foreign exchange reserves, the administration said.

According to data released Friday by the People's Bank of China, the country's gold reserves increased to 73.61 million ounces at the end of February, up from 73.45 million ounces at the end of January.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     