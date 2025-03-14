China's technology shares are sizzling. Just ask South Korean investors

This year's breakthrough in AI development by Hangzhou-based DeepSeek is apparently having a deep impact on foreign interest in Chinese equities perceived to be good bets on the nation's commitment to cutting-edge technologies.

As New York's Nasdaq market for technology shares tanks into correction territory, foreign investors are flocking to dazzling prospects in Chinese sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and semiconductors.

China's investment aura was perhaps enhanced last week by comments from Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who portrayed China as an "anchor of stability" in a world of tensions created by US tariff and geopolitical policies. Many investors apparently agree with him.

"China's tech share sector has been booming since the start of this year, beginning with the rise of new concepts fostered by star company DeepSeek," Haitong Securities said in a note. "Investor confidence has also been boosted by the government's stated focus on the sector."