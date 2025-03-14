China issues 6.14 trillion yuan in new loans in first two months of 2025

China issued 6.14 trillion yuan (US$855.89 billion) in new yuan-denominated loans in the first two months of 2025, central bank data showed on Friday.

At the end of February, outstanding yuan loans amounted to 261.78 trillion yuan, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, had by the end of last month increased by 7 percent year on year to 320.52 trillion yuan.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation, demand deposits, and clients' reserves of non-banking payment institutions, stood at 109.44 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 0.1 percent year on year.