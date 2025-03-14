Biz / Finance

China's FDI inflow hits US$23.87 billion in first 2 months

  20:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-14       0
Foreign direct investment in the Chinese mainland in actual use reached 171.21 billion yuan (US$23.87 billion) in the first two months of 2025.
  20:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-14

Foreign direct investment in the Chinese mainland in actual use reached 171.21 billion yuan (US$23.87 billion) in the first two months of 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

The actual use of FDI in the January to February period went down 20.4 percent year on year, the ministry revealed.

In the first two months of 2025, 7,574 new foreign-invested enterprises were established nationwide, representing a year-on-year growth of 5.8 percent, it said.

During this period, the actual use of FDI in the manufacturing and services industries stood at 47.82 billion yuan and 120.49 billion yuan, respectively.

Meanwhile, the actual use of FDI in high-tech sectors in the period was 52.49 billion yuan, with FDI in the e-commerce services sector, biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector, and smart consumer equipment manufacturing sector growing by 33.5 percent, 22.9 percent, and 40.7 percent, respectively, compared with the same period of 2024.

Investment from the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Republic of Korea climbed by 87.9 percent, 54.7 percent, and 45.2 percent year on year, respectively, in the first two months of this year, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
