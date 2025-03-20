Investment conference to showcase a dynamic city

The 2025 Shanghai Global Investment Conference will open on March 25 with more potential opportunities for global investors to be unveiled, the city government announced on Thursday.

The event, themed "Global Vision, Shanghai Opportunities," will showcase the city's dynamic investment environment and foster global partnerships. Over 500 leading enterprises, including Bosch, Huawei, and BASF, are expected to attend.

The conference will feature an opening ceremony, three roundtable discussions focusing on private, foreign, and state-owned enterprises, and numerous matchmaking events.

Key highlights include the release of Shanghai's 2025 key industry layout map, showcasing 14 specialized industrial clusters, and the launch of a 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion) industrial transformation fund.

This year's conference will also introduce 20 cutting-edge application scenarios, such as the Jiading Intelligent Connected Vehicle Pilot Zone and the Qianfan Constellation Space-Earth Integrated IoT (Internet of Things) Demonstration Zone, providing investors with tangible platforms to explore and innovate.

In addition, the event will spotlight the launch of several high-profile projects in sectors including smart terminals, integrated circuits, and green energy, further solidifying Shanghai's position as a leader in emerging industries.

Another major highlight will be the "Investment Shanghai" Lounge, a space for government and business leaders to connect, communicate, and explore new collaborations.

The conference will also recognize 10 outstanding "Global Investment Partners" who have played a pivotal role in driving high-quality investment into Shanghai.

Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Investment Promotion Office, emphasized the city's role as a global hub for innovation and investment at the press conference.

"Shanghai has always been a magnet for global businesses, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration. I believe this event will further strengthen our ties with international investors and highlight the city's commitment to high-quality development," she said.



Last year, Shanghai attracted 1,925 projects worth over 1.1 trillion yuan, with 40 percent of them in emerging and future industries.

